Get ready for the night race
Paddlers set take to Germiston Lake for the annual night race hosted by the Victoria Lake Canoe Club.
14°C | 26°C
Paddlers set take to Germiston Lake for the annual night race hosted by the Victoria Lake Canoe Club.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Germiston Police Station, 011 871-5000
Elsburg Police Station, 011 827-2306
Primrose Police Station, 011 842-0500
Germiston/Bedfordview SPCA: 011 825-5033
Germiston Rotary Club: 011 827-9963
Hospice East Rand — Germiston Charity Shop: 011 824-3540